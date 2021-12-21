The Best Looks at Green Goblin, Electro, and Other Characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home Art

Spider-Man: No Way Home has only been in theaters for a few days, but it’s already breaking box office records around the world.

In the United States, the Spider-Man film had the second-highest opening weekend ever.

Sony and Marvel are now wasting no time in providing fans with as much No Way Home content as possible.

For example, high-resolution concept art of each of the film’s villains is already available on the official Marvel website.

Despite the fact that concept art is typically released weeks (or months) after a film is released in theaters, renderings for Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) can all be found on the Marvel website.

Dafoe played Norman Oscborn for the first time 20 years ago, and he had one condition when he returned: he had to be able to do his own stunts.

“It was important to me to do this physical stuff,” Dafoe explained.

“In fact, one of the first things I told Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal] when they first pitched it to me, before there was even a script, was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups.”

I want to do the action because it’s enjoyable for me.’ It’s also nearly impossible to give the character any integrity or enjoyment if you don’t participate in these activities.

Because all of that action affects how you feel about the characters and the plot.

In a funny way, it makes you earn the right to play the role.”

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

Coverage of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Reveals Best Looks Yet at Green Goblin, Electro, and More