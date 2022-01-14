The Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare, and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022 can be found here.

The Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare, and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022 are available now.

Whether you’re looking for skincare that will revolutionize your routine or makeup that will up your glam game, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re looking for skincare that will revolutionize your routine or makeup that will up your glam game, we’ve got you covered.

While we’re confident that this list will grow 10-fold in the months to come, there are already a handful of new and noteworthy products that need to be on your radar, Us Weekly’s Stylish has spent time testing and swatching the latest and greatest in order to help you decide what launches are sure to become your future holy grails and can’t-live-withouts.

When it comes to makeup, there’s a lot of primer to choose from.

Smashbox has released four new skin perfectors, and trust us when we say there’s something for everyone.

You can pretty much guarantee that you’ll have a great makeup day, every day, if you use a hydrating option, mattifying primer, color corrector, and illuminator.

Add the mattifying option to your t-zone and the illuminator to your cheeks for a flawless face.

Hydration is key in the skincare department, especially during the winter months.

The Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Mask is our newest obsession.

Despite the fact that it’s a *technically* overnight treatment, you’ll find yourself reaching for this guy on a regular basis.

Chapped lips are no match for it; it feels (and smells!) like a dream and adds volume to your pout.

Check out Farmacy’s latest launch to give your skin the same TLC as your smile.

The brand recently released a 10% Niacinamide Night Mask that needs to be in your routine right now. The product has an incredible texture and delivers powerful ingredients to help smooth out skin texture, minimize the appearance of pores, and lock in moisture while you sleep.

Keep scrolling to see these new products (and a lot more!) because we’ll be shouting out the new and noteworthy products that are hitting the market, from innovative drops to splurges that are *actually* worth it to bargain buys.

