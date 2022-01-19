The Best New Beauty Products in January 2022: OUAI, Kosas, Charlotte Tilbury, and More

We’ve put together a list of 20 new skincare, makeup, and hair products that are deserving of your holiday gift cards!

We chose these products on our own because we enjoy them, and we hope you will as well.

Do we dare to inquire about those New Year’s resolutions?

We’re here to remind you that you’re exactly where you need to be, whether you’ve transformed into a new person in a matter of weeks or you’re still in your holiday pajamas and have yet to buy a 2022 planner.

If getting packages full of beauty products delivered to your door makes you feel more inspired, we’ve got you covered!

Even though the month isn’t over yet, there have been a slew of amazing beauty releases.

We’re talking about OUAI’s new heavenly-scented body wash and cream, Kosas and Living Proof’s reformulated classic products, eye creams and moisturizers that will make you look awake before your morning coffee, and so much more.

Here are the 20 most recent beauty launches that have left us speechless!

The 10-Second Eye by Kosas is back and better than ever (and selling out fast)! Available in seven mesmerizing shades and packed with anti-aging skincare benefits, this liquid eyeshadow will give you the ultimate eye look in a matter of seconds—literally! No more blending a bunch of colors, just swipe a little on your eyelid and you’re good to go!

Apple extract, niacinamide, lactic acid, and a plant-based probiotic are included in Kinship’s new Naked Apple Cleanser to help create a healthy skin barrier, clear and minimize the appearance of pores, and prevent future blemishes.

We love how soft it makes our skin feel after we use it!

This morning must-have works to minimize puffiness and fine lines while giving skin a smoother appearance, thanks to a unique blend of caffeine, Tetrapeptides, Rosemary Leaf Extract, bioengineered Succinic Acid, and Voandzeia Subterranea Seed Extract.

Thankfully, Bite’s new lip balm is infused with ingredients like mango butter and agave nectar to nourish lips back to health…

