The Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2021: ‘Metroid Dread,’ ‘Mario Party Superstars,’ and More!

‘Metroid Dread,’ ‘Mario Party Superstars,’ and Other Nintendo Switch Games That Gamers Loved This Year

It’s hard to believe 2021 is already over, but the year provided Nintendo Switch owners with a number of memorable video games.

At this year’s Game Awards, a number of people were honored with nominations and wins.

But what are some of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games for 2021?

At the 2021 Game Awards, Metroid Dread was named Best ActionAdventure Game, and there’s a reason for that.

Longtime Metroid fans and newcomers alike praised the newest installment in the series.

On Metacritic, it received an 88.

Players had been anticipating this addition to the Metroid franchise for quite some time, and it did not disappoint.

It takes Samus Aran — and players — on an engaging and action-packed journey in 2D.

It goes without saying that if you haven’t already, you should get it.

Mario Party was released more than 20 years ago, but it remains one of Nintendo’s most popular games, which is likely why Mario Party Superstars was such a success in 2021.

Mario Party Superstars combines some of the best boards and minigames from previous Mario Party games to create one epic Nintendo Switch game in 2021.

Mario Party Superstars exceeds expectations after a string of mediocre additions to the franchise.

It received an 80 Metascore from Metacritic, indicating that it was well received by critics.

They weren’t the only ones, either, with an 8.5 user rating.

Monster Hunter Rise received high Metacritic scores from critics and fans alike, securing its place as one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021 — and one of the best Monster Hunter installments ever.

This game is elevated in every way, from the design to the music.

Many players thought it succeeded in combining popular features from previous chapters with new features that improved the gameplay.

Even if you’ve never played Monster Hunter, it’s easy to fall into this trap.

Gamers will be praising this release for a long time, just as they did with Metroid Dread.

In 2021, a number of Pokémon games were released for the Nintendo Switch.

New Pokémon Snap, on the other hand, was probably the most exciting….

