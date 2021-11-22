The Best Parenting Quotes from Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Over the Years

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents to two children and enjoy gushing over them.

In 2011, the actor and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, welcomed their son, Flynn, into the world.

Despite the fact that the couple split two years later, they continue to coparent.

Evan Spiegel, the model’s husband, praised their relationship in July 2020, saying that they are all a part of “Team Flynn.”

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” the Snapchat CEO, who shares sons Myles and Hart with the Kora Organics creator, told WSJ Magazine at the time.

Miranda has that quality, and it’s one of the things I admire about her.

Everyone is invited.

“It’s just the way we do things in Australia.”

Bloom and Perry’s first child, Daisy, was born in August 2020.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively at the time, the Lord of the Rings actor lost “the battle” over the baby’s name.

“Orlando liked Fiona, but she was rooting for Daisy,” the source said, adding that the English actress thought Fiona “sounded good next to” Flynn.

The Carnival Row star has been “extremely involved” in Daisy’s upbringing since she arrived.

In November 2020, another source exclusively told Us, “Orlando has made Daisy his priority and slashed a lot of his work time to stay home for the holidays.”

“Orlando is overjoyed to be a new father for the second time.

He’s been doing the night feeds and assisting in any way he can.”

According to the insider, he and the Grammy nominee have become “closer” as parents.

“At first, they were concerned that Katy would have to return to work right away, but she’s been completely focused on being a mom and content to stay at home and spend time with Daisy.”

“At the moment, they don’t have any trips planned.”

The couple began dating in 2016, and three years later, they became engaged.

The American Idol judge flaunted her baby bump in the music video for “Never Worn White,” which she released in March 2020.

Continue reading to see the couple’s most relatable parenting anecdotes throughout the years, from adjusting to working motherhood to maturing as a stepmom.

