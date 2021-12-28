The Best PlayStation Games of 2021: “It Takes Two,” “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” and Other Popular Releases

‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,’ and Other Popular PlayStation Games of 2021

Even though a PlayStation 5 is still hard to come by, Sony’s video game system is set to receive a slew of exciting releases in 2021.

And whether they were played on the PS4 or the PS5, there’s no denying that these games set a high bar for 2022.

What were the best PlayStation games released in 2021, from updated takes on popular series to brand-new concepts?

It Takes Two is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated PlayStation games of 2021, as evidenced by the Game Awards.

This year’s Best Game award went to Electric Arts’ action-adventure game.

Its Metacritic score of 88 echoes the judges’ sentiments.

In their reviews, players praised everything from It Takes Two’s original gameplay to its writing and world-building.

The group’s journey is unexpectedly touching.

As a result, fans will undoubtedly remember this one beyond this year.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the latest installment in the Ratchet and Clank franchise, demonstrates that there is still a lot of interest in the franchise.

With this installment, Insomniac Games outdid itself.

Indeed, many Metacritic reviewers believe it is the best Ratchet and Clank game yet.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart deserves to be recognized as one of the best PlayStation games of 2021, with so many people praising it.

Not to mention how well it utilizes the PS5’s features and updates.

Unfortunately, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is only available for the PlayStation 5, so some gamers have yet to play it.

But that means it’ll be a topic of discussion long after the new year has passed.

Deathloop would be absent from any list of PlayStation’s best 2021 games.

The first-person shooter by Arkane Lyon has an 88 Metascore on Metacritic.

Its intriguing premise, in which players must end a time loop, draws in fans.

Deathloop, of course, keeps players engrossed with its action-packed gameplay and engaging features, all of which elevate it to one of the year’s best.

Not every game achieves a good balance of action and story, but this one does so admirably.

Who doesn’t enjoy a good horror game to help them get through the year? Resident Evil Village is one of the best options for PlayStation users in 2021,…

