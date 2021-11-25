The Best Streaming Deal of the Year Is Back With Hulu Black Friday Deal 2021

Hulu Black Friday Deal 2021: The Year’s Best Streaming Deal is Back

The Black Friday deal on Hulu has been reinstated.

The Disney-owned streaming service is once again offering new and eligible returning subscribers a huge discount: 12 months of Hulu for only 99 cents per month.

Even if you’re not a Black Friday deal hunter, you’ll want to check out what Hulu has to offer in 2021.

Hulu offered a 99-cent-per-month deal in 2018.

It’s a (dollar)72 discount on the streamer’s ad-supported plan’s regular price of (dollar)6.99 per month for a year.

The deal for 2019 and 2020 was 12 months for (dollar)2 per month.

On Thanksgiving Day, at 12 a.m., Hulu’s Black Friday sale began.

It lasts until 11:59 p.m.

PT on Cyber Monday (November 26th).

This year, Hulu isn’t the only streaming service with a significant Black Friday discount.

A six-month subscription to Starz will cost you (dollar)20 instead of (dollar)43.99.

Instead of the usual price of (dollar)8.99 per month, you can get AMC(plus) for (dollar)1.99 per month for a year.

Discovery(plus) is also on sale for three months for 99 cents per month, a savings of (dollar)4.

Subscribers to Hulu have access to a large streaming library, which includes a number of Hulu’s critically acclaimed original series.

New releases include The Great Season 2, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in a heavily fictionalized version of Catherine the Great’s life.

Only Murders In the Building, a 2021 comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, is also available on Hulu, as is Nine Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of a book by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies.

Subscribers can also watch Dopesick, a Michael Keaton drama about the origins of America’s opioid crisis, and Reservation Dogs, a Taika Waititi comedy about a group of Native American teenagers.

What We Do in the Shadows, Snowfall, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and American Horror Story are just a few of the original FX series available on Hulu.

Plus, new episodes of network shows like Dancing With the Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, The Voice, and Chicago Fire are available to watch the day after they air.

‘It…

