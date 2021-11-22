The ‘Best Thing’ About Attending the AMAs, according to BTS’ RM

The ‘Best Thing’ About Attending the AMAs, According to BTS’s RM

BTS frequently expresses their gratitude to their ARMYs, with some even attending the American Music Awards to cheer on the K-pop group and their live performances of “My Universe” and “Butter.” Here’s what RM had to say about the “best thing” that happened at the AMAs.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all won awards at the American Music Awards, and Jin even performed two songs during the show.

Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this was the first time BTS had physically attended and performed at an award ceremony.

(They will perform “Dynamite” from South Korea at the 2021 Grammy Awards.) BTS’ Map of the Soul world tour was also canceled due to safety concerns by HYBE Corporation, formerly Bighit Entertainment.

The AMAs also marked the first time BTS and Coldplay collaborated to perform “My Universe” live in front of an audience.

As a result, members were quick to point out how historic their performance at the AMAs was.

“We’ve been waiting for this for like two years, so it’s crazy to be able to perform with actual people,” the rapper said before the award show.

“It’s been a year and a half since we last saw each other.”

This K-pop group met Becky G and posed for a selfie with Chloe Bailey while receiving the Artist of the Year award.

According to BTS’ leader RM, there was one aspect of the night that made it extra special.

“I enjoyed the awards, I enjoyed the performances, but the best part was finally seeing you guys.”

“Let’s have a great time at SoFi,” RM tweeted, adding, “hoping that we can meet in Korea soon, too!”

Other members of this K-pop group took to social media to share their ARMYs experience.

“It was a really meaningful day where I could see ARMYs who I’ve wanted to see so so much again after 2 years thank you from the bottom of my heart for waiting and thank you and thank you again I love you ARMY,” Jimin wrote on Twitter.

BTS’ time in the United States didn’t start with the AMAs.

This K-pop group has a number of live performances scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, all of which have sold out in a matter of days.

