The Best Thing You’ll See All Day Is Ashley Tisdale Trolling Her ‘Bad’ Fashion From 2005.

The Best Thing You’ll Watch All Day Is Ashley Tisdale Trolling Her ‘Bad’ Fashion From 2005

Ashley Tisdale was the ultimate style icon in the early 2000s, and there’s no denying that.

While her layered looks were all over inspo boards at the time, the 36-year-old actress has some regrets about her past ensembles.

From the jeans-under-her-skirt situation and extra-long piano clutch to her double-layered t-shirt, the High School Musical alum took to TikTok on Sunday, December 19, to roast what’s quite possibly her most memorable look to date: her outfit from the 2005 premiere of Ice Princess.

She can now laugh about it in retrospect.

Tisdale captioned a video that flashed a red carpet photo from the premiere, “When I decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere,”

She also mouthed along to a Tyra Banks from America’s Next Top Model sound that had gone viral on TikTok.

“I want to give you a zero because it’s so bad, but I can’t.”

So, I’ll give you one,” she said.

While Tisdale herself may not have approved of her style at the time, her TikTok fans were quick to defend it.

“Oh no baby, this was 10010,” one user said, while another added, “This outfit was actually a cultural reset.” Another added, “Except this is literal inspo in 2021 so ur winning.”

The latter remark isn’t entirely out of the blue.

Many people compared Harry Styles’ Grammy outfit to Ashley Tisdale’s outfit from the 2004 premiere of Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement earlier this year.

The whole thing sparked a flurry of viral memes comparing the couple’s obsession with boas.

“Ashley Tisdale walked so Harry Styles could run,” one fan captioned a photo of the two stars side by side.

“Two icons,” another said.

The vibes are the same.”

The founder of Frenshe became aware of the comparisons and joined in the fun.

“Haha,” she captioned one of the memes that she retweeted.

The actress has traded in her feathery accessories and layered tanks for neutral hues and cozy sets, and she regularly shares style inspiration on.

