The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Stage of Your Relationship, According to a Matchmaker

Rori Sassoon, a celebrity matchmaker, reveals the best Valentine’s Day gifts for every stage of your relationship.

Valentine’s Day can be a big deal, especially if you’re still dating.

We’ve got you covered if you’re stumped as to what to get your significant other this year.

We asked celebrity matchmaker Rori Sassoon for her best Valentine’s Day gift-giving advice, and you’ll want to see what she has to say.

“Keep in mind that the gift is as big a deal as your partner places on gift giving when shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift,” Rori advised.

“Perhaps they prefer quality time to a lavish present.”

Take that act of kindness and apply it to a shared experience.

Above all, while you may aspire to be the ultimate gift giver, stay within your budget.

Rethink how you can find a similar item at a price point you’re comfortable with if you’re concerned about going over budget.”

Choosing the right Valentine’s Day gift for your partner can be complicated depending on where you are in your relationship; for example, if you’ve just started dating someone, the gifts you give won’t be the same as those you’d give a year later.

Rori shared her recommendations for the best types of gifts to give your partner at each stage of your relationship, and we compiled a list of suggestions to get you started.

Check them out in the gallery below.

Dating for the first time

When you’ve only recently begun dating someone around Valentine’s Day, you want to show that you care (if that’s the case) without being overbearing.

Send them a card and a token of your appreciation.

You’re demonstrating your desire to see them again without inadvertently making them feel overburdened.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

But keep in mind that you’re only getting to know this person, so don’t go crazy.

This expansion pack for the hugely popular We’re Not Really… game contains 50 cards.

