The best visual arts exhibitions of 2022 include Ai Weiwei, Raphael, and Vincent Van Gogh.

2022’s best visual arts exhibitions include Ai Weiwei, Raphael, and Van Gogh.

From Louise Bourgeois at the Hayward Gallery to the National Gallery’s long-awaited Raphael exhibition, i’s critic previews the best shows of the year.

From Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat (1886), painted in Paris, to Self-Portrait with a Palette (1889), painted while Van Gogh was a patient at the Saint-Paul Asylum in Provence, the tragedy underlying this exhibition is cached in its brief time span.

The artist experiments with technique and color in the self-portraits; their variety suggests how unknowable a face is, even to its owner.

The Courtauld Gallery, London, 3 February–8 May

Bourgeois’s career was staged, with breaks for motherhood, psychoanalysis, and the whims of fashion.

A retrospective at MoMA in 1980, when she was 70 years old, re-energized her, and she went on to create extraordinary work for the next three decades.

Her textile work, which includes blobby, body-like suspended sculptures, embroidery panels, and cages filled with Freudian oddities, dates from that time period and is the focus of this exhibition.

Hayward Gallery, London, 9 February-15 May

At Kettle’s Yard, he explores Chinese and European traditions of copies and reproductions, probing ideas of value and connoisseurship – why does the breaking of an antique vase garner more attention than human rights abuse?

It will be fascinating to see how Ai (an architect as well as an artist) reacts to this evocative and atmospheric house, in addition to his ability to pose awkward questions.

Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge (12 February-19 June)

Mega-exhibition for the preeminent High Renaissance painter has been postponed.

The soft serenity of Raphael’s Madonnas, his bodies charged with animating musculature, and complex, enveloping compositions are bringing five-star loans in from the world’s great museums, all the better to bliss out on.

National Gallery, London, 9 April–31 July

The Japanese-American artist made sculptures out of the most basic materials: crocheted wire, spindly geometric bursts reminiscent of desert plants, and thin metal folded like origami.

She, too, had an extraordinary life and was a strong supporter of creative education in the United States. Take a look and be inspired.

Modern Art Oxford is open from the 28th of May to the 21st of August.

The great South African artist will fill the Royal Academy with his haunting hand-drawn animations, spectacular cinematic mise-en-scenes, drawings, and sculptures, all of which are inspired by individual lives in his country’s troubled history.

There will be music playing.

And possibly tears (mine).

Royal Academy of Arts, London, 24 September – 11 December

