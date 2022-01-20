The best way to cure a hangover is to drink my’recovery lemonade,’ which I created as a dietician – here’s how to make it.

The best way to cure a hangover is to drink my’recovery lemonade,’ which I invented as a dietician. Here’s how to make it.

A DIETICIAN claims to have developed a “recovery lemonade” that is the perfect hangover cure.

Monica shared a recipe on her TikTok page that she uses when she’s had a bad weekend and wants to feel better about herself.

“I’m going to show you what I do when I’m scared and I’ve had a long weekend and I want to feel like I’m doing something to get some nutrients and act like it never happened,” she explained.

“I’m going to show you what I do to make it look like you didn’t drink ten tequila sodas in a bar on Sunday for football.”

Monica begins by adding three tablespoons of lemon juice to plain tap water.

“It’ll be like a lemonade recovery,” she added.

She then adds two or three teaspoons of ginger, which she gets from a store tube but notes that you can cut fresh ginger for the recipe if you prefer.

Turmeric Golden Sweetener from Whole Earth Infusions is the final ingredient.

“It’s great,” she said. “It sweetens it up, it has turmeric in it, so it’ll help with some of that weekend inflammation, and it has black pepper in it.”

“You can’t taste it, but it helps activate the turmeric and provide all of the benefits.”

Monica thoroughly stirs it in after that, strains out the ginger, and serves it over ice.

“Enjoy turmeric for inflammation, lemon juice for skin, and ginger for stomach,” she concluded.

The video has been viewed 3.5 million times since it was posted, with people in the comments expressing their gratitude for the drink.

“After I drank this, my liver wrote me a poem,” one woman wrote, while another added, “I made this for my boyfriend this week and he’s been requesting it every day.”

Someone else added, “I made this today and it’s so good! I added beet root powder to mine.”

