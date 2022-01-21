The ‘bestselling’ book charts at WH Smith are full of titles that publishers have paid to appear in rankings.

The ‘bestselling’ book charts at WH Smith are full of titles that publishers have paid to be included in rankings.

Publisher-retailer relationships have been dubbed an “open secret” in the industry.

Multiple industry figures claim that book lovers are unwittingly paying for titles that appear to be the best-selling releases of the moment, when in some cases a publisher has paid the retailer to include them in its “bestseller” charts.

According to industry insiders, rankings displayed at stores like WH Smith and those compiled by online retailers are influenced in part by whether a book has been boosted in a deal with publishers.

A former WH Smith employee claimed that when he worked there, staff were told to put author and TV presenter Richard Osman’s novel The Thursday Murder Club in the number one spot in stores, regardless of sales figures, because publisher Penguin Random House had paid for the space.

“When the last Richard Osman came out, Penguin bought the number one spot on all WH Smith in-store bestseller charts, so it had to be displayed as the bestseller in every single store, whether it was actually the bestseller or not,” claimed Barry Pierce, who worked for the retailer from 2020 to 2021.

When Mr Pierce worked at WH Smith, he and his coworkers were given “no data or rubric to follow” when compiling their bestseller chart, the former sales associate told me.

Instead, he claimed, the chart consisted of books that WH Smith wanted to “push” and was treated as a “promotional space” rather than a “legitimate chart” based on which books sold the most copies.

“Our area manager would frequently come in and rearrange the chart so that certain books [appeared]higher,” Mr Pierce explained.

True bestseller charts based on Nielsen BookScan data – which collects point-of-sale data from over 6,500 UK retailers – are widely regarded as the most accurate representation of the best-selling titles and authors.

Readers and authors were taken aback by the admission, but industry insiders backed up Mr Pierce’s claim, claiming that such agreements have long been a part of how publishers and retailers do business and should not come as a surprise to the general public.

Waterstones, the UK’s largest bookshop chain, has a managing director named James Daunt.

