The Beverly Hills Mansion of the Manson Murders is on the market for (dollar)85 million, according to the creator of ‘Full House.’

The Mansion of the Manson Murders in Beverly Hills is on the market for (dollar)85 million, according to the creator of “Full House.”

The previous location at 10050 Cielo Drive had a full house, which meant disaster.

Full House creator Jeff Franklin recently listed his Beverly Hills mansion for (dollar)85 million on the market, giving the term a new meaning.

Franklin purchased the property in 2007, but relocated to Miami, where the famous Manson murders occurred.

The mansion, known as “The Cielo Estate,” wasn’t finished when Franklin first purchased it in 2007.

The home, according to The New York Post, was designed by architect Richard Landry and includes 21,000 square feet of living space, nine bedrooms, and 18 bathrooms.

Franklin recently hosted a reception for late comedian Bob Saget following his funeral on Friday, Jan.

However, according to Extra, Franklin no longer resides in the mansion.

In the year 2021, he moved to Miami.

If you enjoy true crime, you can prove it by purchasing the Manson murders’ mansion. pic.twitter.comGljRGy7Lww

Following Charles Manson’s orders, Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, and Patricia Krenwinkel broke into the house in 1969 and murdered actor Sharon Tate, Folger Coffee heir Abigail Folger, celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, Steven Parent, and Wojciech Frykowski.

Tate, who was eight months pregnant and best known for her role in Valley of the Dolls, was married to director Roman Polanski.

Polanski was away at the time, but a close friend, Frykowski, stayed with Tate while he was away.

Despite its shady past, Trent Reznor, the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails, rented the house in 1992 and set up his recording studio there.

He was the last person to live in the house where the killings took place.

He did, however, leave in December 1993, claiming that the house “had too much history for me to handle.”

The house Tate lived in was demolished a few years later, and a new one was built in its place.

Franklin, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with the design when he bought the house.

“What I fell in love with here was the setting, the view, the privacy, and the amount of flat land,” he told Architectural Digest in 2010.

The existing house, on the other hand, was probably the most badly designed structure I’d ever seen.”

Roman Polanski gets a haircut from Sharon Tate pic.twitter.com7t00aJDSiV

The creator of Full House had a tall order…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Oh, you like true crime? Prove it by buying the Manson murders mansion. pic.twitter.com/GljRGy7Lww — Daniel Ralston (@danielralston) January 20, 2022

Sharon Tate gives Roman Polanski a haircut pic.twitter.com/7t00aJDSiV — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) May 23, 2019