The Biggest Loser Winners: Where Are They Now?

It’s time to receive a big dose of inspiration!

After a four-year break, The Biggest Loser is back and at a new home. Hosted by Bob Harper, the USA Network reality show promises to follow the journeys of 12 brave contestants as they transform their lives from the inside out.

While losing weight is important, new trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook will make sure the participants are focused on achieving better overall health and confronting the obstacles in their lives that made them unhealthy in the first place.

Before moving to USA Network, the series aired for 17 seasons on NBC where viewers witnessed unbelievable transformations. After all these years, many winners still feel nothing but gratitude for the experience.

“It’s not normal to be able to step aside from your life and just focus on you,” season six winner Michelle Aguilar shared with E! News exclusively. “It’s such a gift that the show gives you and you don’t realize it until the show is over because it’s such a lot of hard work.”

She continued, “One of my biggest takeaways from the show that I keep and hold close to me is that in our struggle, we are more alike than we are different. I believed without a doubt that I was the only one who thought the things I thought and that on the inside, nobody could relate. There was this internal struggle and when I went on the show and I began to talk to people and hear the different situations people grew up in, they felt the same way.”

For season 14 winner Danni Allen, she is excited to watch the new season. After all, it gives viewers at home the chance to find a participant who they can gain inspiration from.

“I encourage people to watch the show not necessarily for the weight loss, but find people who have struggled like you can relate to and find that opportunity to get past whatever is holding you back,” the motivational speaker shared. “I think it’s going to be a great season.”

Before new episodes kick off tonight, we decided to take a look back on the show’s past winners in our gallery below. While some are more private than others when it comes to their life today, they all experienced a life-changing opportunity that involves much more than weight.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on USA Network.

(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)