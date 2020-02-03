The Biggest Loser’s Emotional Supertease Previews Lots of Tears & Lots of Weight Loss

Blood, sweat and tears…literally!

E! News has the exclusive first look at what’s to come this season on USA’s The Biggest Loser. The emotional supertease previews the rigorous mental and physical transformations all 12 contestants will go through during their weight loss journeys.

“I miss my daughter a lot,” contestant Domenico Brugellis reveals before breaking down in tears. “There is going to come a point in time where I do see her again and I want her to see a new dad.”

In addition to difficult physical challenges and intense gym trainings with new coaches Steve Cook and Erica Lugo and host Bob Harper, we hear the backstories that lead to the contestants’ weight gain.

“My mom started using drugs when I was eight years old. I struggled being confident all my life,” Micah Collum reveals.

“The reason I’m here is simple: I’m here for my family, I’m here to get healthy for them so I can live a longer life,” contestant Jim DiBattista admits.

Despite all the challenges, the trailer teases big triumphs and major weight loss for the increasingly fit contestants. “We genuinely love each other,” one contestant says. “These people are going to be in my life forever.”

“This is more than just weight loss for people. They want to change their life,” Lugo adds.

