The ‘Biggest Mistake in Life,’ according to Kirk Douglas, was missing out on Jack Nicholson’s role in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’

The ‘Biggest Disappointment in Life,’ according to Kirk Douglas, was missing out on Jack Nicholson’s role in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’

Kirk Douglas is a living legend in Hollywood.

Not only did he have a successful stage and screen career, but his son Michael Douglas is also a talented actor.

Even Kirk, who is known for his prolific output, has regrets.

His greatest regret is not being cast as RP McMurphy in the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Here’s how it went down.

According to History By Day, despite the fact that Kirk did not appear in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, he was the driving force behind its production.

Kirk was a fan of Ken Kesey’s novel, which served as the inspiration for the film, in the 1960s.

He tried several times to get it made into a film but was unsuccessful.

Kirk was successful in getting the novel turned into a Broadway play.

Kirk played McMurphy in the stage adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Michael had inherited his father’s love of Kesey’s novel, even though he wasn’t yet an actor.

Douglas, Jr. requested permission to run with the material.

Michael was able to make it into a movie at long last.

Kirk, on the other hand, was too old to play the lead at the time.

The film adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest quickly established itself as a timeless classic.

According to Michael, the film was put together by a ragtag group of Hollywood newbies and misfits.

Despite this, it went on to win five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Jack Nicholson, and Best Actress for Louise Fletcher.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, however, was more than a critical hit.

It was also a financial decision.

The film was 1975’s third highest-grossing film and 1976’s top earner.

It earned a total of (dollar)163 million around the world.

Nicholson agreed to share in the profits in exchange for a low salary, which turned out to be a wise decision.

He not only won the Oscar, but he also received 10% of the (dollar)163 million profit, which was most likely around (dollar)16 million.

Keep in mind that in 1970s dollars, this was (dollar)16 million.

Today, it’d be a lot more.

Kirk also ate a significant portion of the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest pie.

In fact, he claimed in his autobiography that he…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.