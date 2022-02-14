The Biggest Moments from the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: From 50 Cent’s Upside Down to Dr.

The Biggest Moments from the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: From 50 Cent to Dr.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was a one-of-a-kind display of talent and star power that wowed the audience.

Fans had been anticipating the show in the months leading up to the big game, but no one could have predicted how spectacular it would be.

Here’s a look at all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Sunday’s star-studded halftime show, from surprise appearances to unexpected performances to an iconic assembly of some of hip hop’s greatest legends.

50 Cent defies the laws of physics.

50 Cent made an unexpected appearance in an even more unexpected manner: hanging upside down! This was one of the biggest surprises of the night.

The rapper, suspended from the ceiling of one of the white trailer stages where the show was held, performed “In Da Club” upside down while suspended from the ceiling of one of the white trailer stages where the show was held.

He didn’t take long to get himself down, and his appearance was an important part of the 15-minute show.

Mary J. Blige is a slay queen.

The iconic singer brought her signature style to the Super Bowl halftime show, looking stunning in a white and silver cowboy-esque ensemble that stole the show.

Following the opening sequence, Blige went into a dramatic performance of “No More Drama,” and brought the house down with the celebrated singles.

Eminem Bends the Knee

When it came to Eminem’s set, the 49-year-old rapper delivered an incredible rendition of “Lose Yourself,” with the help of Silk Sonic’s Anderson.Paak on the drums.

But it was when he ended his segment of the show by kneeling — a show of solidarity with NFL players who have used the gesture as a sign of protest, most notably Colin Kaepernick — that he really raised the bar.

Kendrick Lamar Honors a Legend

The 34-year-old singer emerged from a cardboard box with a swarm of identical backup dancers, all paying homage to Dr.

The performance was Dre wearing “Dre Day” sashes across his chest.

