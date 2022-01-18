The Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where They Are Now

A Real Housewife can hold a grudge like no other.

Every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that forces fans to choose sides, from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Potomac have been shocked to see Candiace Dillard’s relationship with Monique Samuels devolve into a physical brawl over the years due to a miscommunication.

After bonding during Candiace’s third season on Bravo, the twosome found themselves at odds two seasons later.

Monique yanked Candiace’s hair at a wine tasting and then tried to flee to continue the fight.

“Anytime you get physical, it’s a whole new level.”

“That’s real life,” Monique said in a September 2020 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

“I took that [moment]seriously because I haven’t had a physical altercation since I was in elementary school.”

I am a 36-year-old woman.

I am the mother of three children and the wife of one.

“This is insane,” I think to myself. “It allowed me to go on a journey of just looking at certain things from my childhood or just trying to figure out what my triggers are.”

The costars ended up suing each other for second-degree assault.

Despite the fact that both assault charges were dropped in December 2020, Monique announced that she would not be returning to the show after the season 5 reunion.

Candiace, on the other hand, talked about how she was still dealing with the incident a year later.

“I never saw myself being anywhere like this at any time.”

I’m not a fighter by any stretch of the imagination.

It’s not what I do, and after going through this and dealing with the trauma, it’s not what I see my legacy being,” the former pageant contestant said in September 2020 on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I don’t want this to be associated with me or Black women in any way.”

It’s humiliating.

“I’m ashamed.”

Meanwhile, fans in Salt Lake City were first exposed to a rift in Jen Shah and Meredith Marks’ friendship when season 1 premiered in November 2020.

Despite the fact that Jen and Meredith’s relationship appeared to be solid at the start of the season,

