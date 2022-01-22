The ‘Biggest Sign’ That Meghan Markle and the Kids Will Visit the UK Is Prince Harry’s Push for Security, Experts Say —

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to take a trip to the United Kingdom.

Since their final royal engagement in March 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not visited England together.

An expert believes that, in light of Harry’s recent legal action for increased security, a visit to see the rest of the British royal family is on the cards.

Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK on several occasions to express his concerns about security.

In April 2021, he attended Prince Philip’s funeral.

He returned three months later to unveil a statue of Princess Diana.

Since 2020, however, Harry has returned to the United Kingdom alone every time.

This means Meghan and their children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, will not be present.

Because his family is hesitant to travel to the UK for security reasons, Harry claimed in a January statement via a spokesperson.

Harry, who currently pays for private security, filed a judicial review in September 2021, requesting that he and his family be allowed to pay for police protection while in the UK.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “However, that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such security.”

Because he’s a high-ranking member of the royal family, Harry “inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” according to the statement.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old’s offer to “personally pay” for police protection was turned down.

“The United Kingdom will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country in which he wants his wife and children to feel safe,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Without police protection, there is far too much personal risk.”

After nearly two years of pleadings for security in the UK, Prince Harry hopes that his petition will bring an end to the situation.”

Duncan Larcombe, author and royal expert, told OK! magazine in January 2022 that Harry’s security concerns and push for police protection means the Sussex family will be traveling soon.

“It’s the clearest indication that he intends to bring the entire family to see the…

