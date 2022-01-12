2022 SAG Award Nominations: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

This year’s awards season is attempting to reclaim its former glory, but surprises are still possible!

On Wednesday, the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced, honoring some of the best performances in film and television from the previous year, and there were plenty of snubs and surprises among them.

When it comes to this year’s SAG Awards, there’s a lot to talk about, from Oscar frontrunner Kristen Stewart’s omission to the pleasant surprise of Squid Game’s four nominations.

It’ll be particularly interesting to see how accurate these nominations are in predicting future Oscar and Emmy success.

Among this year’s nominees, here are some of the most notable omissions and surprises:

Kristen Stewart has been ejected from the show.

Thought to be a frontrunner for Best Actress this awards season, Stewart lost out to dark horse nominees Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Hudson from The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Respect, respectively, for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Is Nicole Kidman the one to beat at the moment?

Over the Belfast Boys, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper SURPRISE

With the exception of Kodi Smit-McPhee from The Power of the Dog and possibly Troy Kotsur from CODA, the supporting actor category appears to be wide open this year.

However, it came as a surprise that Ben Affleck’s wholesome Tender Bar performance and Bradley Cooper’s manic turn as real-life Hollywood icon Jon Peters in Licorice Pizza received nominations in the category, especially over Belfast’s lauded stars Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

According to SNUB, nothing is in the works for West Side Story.

This year, there were many excellent ensembles, but none compared to the West Side Storycast’s triple-threat performances.

Ariana DeBose, thankfully, received her well-deserved nomination, but Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, and the rest of the ensemble cast for Steven Spielberg’s stunning reimagining of the classic musical were overlooked.

SURPRISE! The Squid Game Is a Huge Success

There are no games here! Lee Jung-jae and his breakout South Korean drama, which had the largest series debut in Netflix history, continued their stellar year with nominations.

