The Billie Eilish Episode of ‘SNL’ Returns With an All-Star Cold Open

Billie Eilish Episode Kicks Off With an All-Star Cold Open on ‘SNL’

After a Thanksgiving hiatus, Saturday Night Live returned and jumped right back into current events.

That means more holiday skits about the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate McKinnon as Anthony Fauci, and COVID-19 pandemic talk.

The “nerds” behind the various skits depicted in the cold open sketch don’t exactly make for a helpful display.

With the appearance of Andrew and Chris Cuomo — played by Pete Davidson and Andrew Dismukes, respectively — these are unmistakably skits and not sketches.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by Cecily Strong, and Lauren Boebert, played by Chloe Fineman, were also introduced in the cold opener.

Aidy Bryant reprised her role as Ted Cruz, which must have had some sort of psychological impact on the comedian.

Starting with Saturday’s return, hosted by Billie Eilish, who will also be the musical guest, the show has two big episodes planned to close out December and 2021.

She’ll be following in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Nick Jonas, who have all done double duty in the past.

Eilish is returning to the show after performing a few years ago when her hair was still green.

This time, her monologue addressed this in some detail, demonstrating where her acting bug had shriveled up and died.

Fortunately, her family is incredibly loving, supportive, and amused.

She’ll also be celebrating a birthday next week, around the same time as SNL’s final episode of the year.

Paul Rudd will host the show for the fifth time next week, joining the club in the process and likely bringing along a few special guests.

Charli XCX, a musical guest on the show for the second time, will hopefully help round out a fun holiday episode of the long-running sketch series.

Rudd is currently starring in a number of projects, including the new Ghostbusters film, Will Ferrell’s The Shrink Next Door, and the third Ant-Man film as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Rudd’s star has grown in recent years, he is still a capable comedian.

As a result, it will be interesting to see how his fifth time goes.

