Two New Ressler Characters Revealed in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Episode 7 Photos

Two New Characters From Ressler’s Past Appear in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Episode 7 Photos

Season 9 of The Blacklist will premiere next week.

Since early December, the show has been on hiatus, and fans have been clamoring for a new episode.

In a series of flashbacks, Episode 7 will tell the story of Donald Ressler dealing with the aftermath of Liz’s death.

Two new characters are introduced in the episode’s promo photos, which have never been seen before in the series.

The title of The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 is “Between Sleep andamp; Awake,” which gives away that the episode’s plot will be unusual in some way.

Through flashbacks, the episode will depict Ressler’s reaction to Liz’s death.

Ressler is seen in a promotional photo with his hand on a tombstone, presumably marking Liz’s final resting place.

Ressler is clean-shaven and dressed in a suit, implying that this occurred soon after Liz’s death.

Ressler’s beard grows longer and his hair becomes a little scraggly as he gets older.

The focus of The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 will be on Ressler.

It’s possible that other series’ main characters will not appear in this episode.

“Between Sleep and Awake,” on the other hand, will introduce a few new characters from Ressler’s flashbacks.

A woman with curly black hair and an exasperated expression is depicted in one image.

Lauren (played by Kimberli Flores) is the only name listed for the character.

According to IMDb, Flores has appeared in TV shows like Daredevil, Blue Bloods, and NCIS: New Orleans.

A scruffy-looking Ressler is seen laying on the floor in front of a young boy in another photograph.

The child has Lauren’s curly hair and wears round glasses.

Dean Scott Vasquez’s character, Theodore, reveals his name.

Lauren and Theodore are most likely mother and son.

Their encounters with Ressler appear to take place within the confines of a house or apartment.

It’s possible that this new character is Ressler’s next-door neighbor.

Ressler relapsed into prescription pain medication abuse, according to Season 9 of The Blacklist.

This is most likely what started after Liz’s death.

Perhaps Theodore discovers Ressler high or distressed and seeks the assistance of his mother.

Another less likely scenario is that Lauren is Ressler’s love interest.

However, given Ressler’s current state, it appears unlikely that he would have had…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.