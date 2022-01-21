‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 9 Recap: ‘Boukman Baptiste’ — Dembe’s Take

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 9 Recap — ‘Boukman Baptiste’ — Dembe’s Perspective

Season 9 of The Blacklist returns with another out-of-the-box episode.

Dembe’s (Hisham Tawfiq) past puts his life in danger in episode 9, “Boukman Baptiste.”

Fans will finally learn what happened between Red and Dembe in the years after Liz’s death thanks to a series of flashbacks.

[This article contains spoilers for The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9, “Boukman Baptiste.”]

Raymond Reddington discusses Dembe’s betrayal with Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens) at the start of The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9.

Gerard believes Red is being ridiculous and informs him that they have more pressing matters to attend to.

Three key members of his organization were assassinated by a strike team.

Red seeks Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) assistance but does not want Dembe to be involved.

Despite this, Cooper forms the task force, which includes Dembe.

The task force deduces that Red’s assailants will be after Reginald Lawler (Chris Cardona), a Baltimore-based Red employee.

Dembe and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) are dispatched to rescue Lawler, who has been kidnapped, and Dembe discovers who is pursuing Red’s men.

In a flashback, in the aftermath of Liz’s death, Red is distraught and unable to run his empire.

Dembe tries to take control by planning a hit on Red’s enemy Boukman Baptiste (Gbenga Akinnagbe).

Dembe, on the other hand, is unaware that Baptiste’s son is in the car.

Baptiste survives, but his son perishes.

He’s now on the hunt for Dembe.

Baptiste flees the scene in the present, while Dembe saves Lawler.

Ressler and Dembe are aware that he intends to abduct Dembe’s daughter Isabella (Danaya Esperanza), but they arrive too late to prevent her abduction.

Dembe reveals that he and Isabella haven’t been on speaking terms since he joined the FBI in a flashback.

She opposes the idea, citing the deaths of numerous Black men and women by cops.

In exchange for his daughter’s safety, Dembe calls Baptiste and offers to get him the names of Reddington’s top three lieutenants.

Red confronts Dembe.

He admits to letting down his guard the night Liz was murdered, but claims that Red did the same.

Red is also reminded by Dembe of the following:

