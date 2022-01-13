The Blended Family of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: A Look at Their Four Children

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Mixed Family: A Look at Their Four Children

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed children with previous partners before they began dating in 2020, blending their broods.

Noah, Bodhi, and Journey are the actress’s children with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green.

The former couple married in 2010, had a brief split in 2015, and eventually divorced five years later.

In July 2009, Kelly welcomed his daughter, Casie, into the world with Emma Cannon.

In a Mother’s Day tweet in May 2020, the California native referred to his ex as an “amazing mum” and added, “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”

Kelly began dating Fox the following year, and despite Green’s “protective” attitude toward her children, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2020 that the American Music Award winner had met her children.

At the time, an insider said, “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down.”

“They’ve done the best they can to coparent in a healthy manner.”

The songwriter got down on one knee in January 2022, despite the fact that Fox and Kelly weren’t “seriously talking about getting engaged, married, or having kids” at the time, according to a source.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” the soon-to-be groom wrote at the time on Instagram.

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love beneath.”

I know it’s customary to wear only one ring, but I collaborated with Stephen Webster to make it two… as two halves of the same soul forming the enigmatic heart of our love.”

“Having walked through hell together, and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote in a separate post.

And, as in every other lifetime before this one, and every lifetime after that, I said yes.

…and then we drank each other’s blood on the 11th of November, 22.”

When she was spotted wearing a band on her left ring finger at an MTV Video Music Awards rehearsal, the Tennessee native sparked engagement rumors.

During his and Travis Barker’s performance with Kourtney Kardashian on the show, Fox referred to Kelly as her “future baby dadd[y],” exclaiming, “I’m a huge fan of this next performer, I’ve.”

