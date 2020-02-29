The body of Al-Muji Tunes arrives at the Sayyida Nafisa Mosque to perform the funeral prayer .. Pictures

The body of the late “Alhan”, the daughter of the musician, Mohamed El Mougy, arrived from the mosque of Sayyida Nafisa, who left our world yesterday after a struggle with the disease, and is due to be buried in the family graves.

Yesterday evening, musician Muji Muhammad Amin announced the news of the death of his sister through his personal account on a social networking site, heartbreakingly: “My sister’s salvation is composed by she died, she died.”

Muhammad al-Muji is one of the most famous musicians of the sixties, and his first song was “Safini Marra”, which Abdel Halim Hafez sang, and after that he collaborated with a number of singing stars in the Arab world such as Umm Kulthum, Fayza Ahmed, Warda Al-Jazairia, Muharram Fouad, Ali Al-Hajjar , Muhammad Qandil, Shadia, Maher Al-Attar, Sabah, and Samira Saeed.