‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Paris as Liam’s female counterpart

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) from The Bold and the Beautiful gets a lot of screen time.

Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have complicated her personal life.

Paris’ indecisiveness about who she wants has been compared to another character.

Paris’ love life has been the center of attention on The Bold and the Beautiful since her arrival.

Zende, whom she is currently dating, is her first love interest.

During their relationship, Paris, on the other hand, developed a crush on Dr.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) courted John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

While Paris chooses to stay with Zende, she is once again seduced by another man.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ don’t understand the attraction to Paris.

Paris is likened to Scott Clifton’s Liam Spencer, who jumps from relationship to relationship.

Liam has spent the last 11 years bouncing between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as a notorious waffler.

Liam’s waffling earned him a reputation as one of the show’s least popular characters.

Paris appears to be taking Liam’s place at the moment.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the Paris waffling is in full swing.

On New Year’s Eve, Paris broke Zende’s heart by rejecting his marriage proposal.

Paris met up with Carter a few hours later, and their conversation turned romantic when Paris kissed him.

Paris appeared to be ready to bid Zende farewell and welcome Carter.

Paris, on the other hand, may be reconsidering her decision.

Paris overcame her jealousy after seeing Zende flirting with one of the Forrester models.

Paris admits to Carter that she was taken aback by Zende’s decision to end their relationship, but she is adamant that she made the right decision.

Paris has turned on fans of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Viewers liked the character when she first appeared, but her waffling quickly became a turnoff.

Zende’s and Carter’s current storyline isn’t helping her.

After witnessing Zende’s encounter with another woman, Paris begins to doubt her true intentions.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ want Carter to be with Katie instead of Paris.

Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure with Paris’…

Throwing caution to the wind, Carter and Paris share a passionate kiss today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/GKbLiqXkfJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 20, 2022