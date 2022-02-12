The Bold and the Beautiful teases a rekindled rivalry between Steffy and Hope — and it’s not about Liam this time.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Teases a New Steffy-Hope Rivalry — And It’s Not About Liam This Time

Folks, The Bold and the Beautiful is resurrecting a classic rivalry.

It’s not Brooke and Taylor (though that would be nice, too).

Yes, folks, wonders never cease. It’s Steffy and Hope!

The writers know what works, and keeping these two beauties at odds is good, soapy TV. After all, who wants to have a normal, healthy relationship with their baby daddy’s new wife? Besides, Steffy and Hope aren’t fighting about Liam for the first time in their lives, which is remarkable in and of itself.

[Warning: upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may contain spoilers.]

Steffy and Hope are the worst step-sisters that ever existed.

For as long as either of them can remember, they’ve been fighting about Liam.

Steffy’s beef with Hope now involves Brooke, Hope’s mother, who is married to Steffy’s father, Ridge.

According to SoapHub, Steffy will tear into her step-sister for covering up her mother’s cheating ways in upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

What will happen next? Watch the latest episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus or tune in to all-new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful this week on @CBS! pic.twitter.comjgVJznkDiL

“Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) are also in a fight.

The (soon-to-be-ex) stepsisters have a heated exchange.

Steffy thought she and Hope had finally reached a level of respect, but she lied for her mother and covered up with sweet little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

“This is inexcusable!” the outlet exclaims.

Yes, it’s a little messed up to bring children into the middle of the chaos.

Steffy and Hope aren’t fighting over Liam for the first time in what seems like the entire history of The Bold and the Beautiful!

But, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Steffy stuck her nose where it didn’t belong when it came to Hope.

There’s no reason for grown men and women to meddle in the affairs of other grown men and women, especially when the adults in question are the parents.

(To be fair, Ridge had a bad habit of interfering in Eric’s affairs…

