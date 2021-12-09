The Book of Boba Fett trailer could confirm the long-awaited return of a long-forgotten location in Star Wars.

The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Could Confirm Revival of Long-Forgotten Location in Star Wars

The Mandalorian’s producers, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, have used the show to embrace long-forgotten corners of the galaxy far, far away, with the latest teaser for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fettpotentially confirming another nod to an obscure corner of the franchise.

A few quick shots in the latest teaser appear to show Fett visiting Tosche Station, a location made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope, though it was only mentioned in passing, as Luke famously told his Uncle Owen, “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.”

While fans didn’t get to see Tosche Station in the theatrical or Special Edition versions of A New Hope, a scene was shot there that was eventually cut.

The scene has since been released on home video and is available to watch on Disney(plus), with the iconography of the location being relatively recognizable to eagle-eyed viewers due to the nature of Star Wars fandom.

Below is a comparison of the two locations.

Given Favreau and Filoni’s passion for the franchise and encyclopedic knowledge of all aspects of the mythology, it wouldn’t be surprising if they seized the opportunity to visit this location and bring the well-known destination to life.

Even if we haven’t seen A New Hope, the delivery of Mark Hamill’s dialogue in Tosche Station has left an indelible impression on us.

While the whininess of Luke in this scene may be mocked, Hamill previously stated that he purposefully leaned into that trait of the character to create a more effective trajectory in the first film.

Last year, Hamill told StarWars.com, “You know, I get mocked a lot for saying, ‘But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters.'”

“But I did that on purpose to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible, because by the end of the film, he’s found his purpose in life and he’s changed so profoundly.”

On December 29th, Disney(plus) will premiere Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

