The ‘Borderlands’ producers went to great lengths to make the film look like the game.

Producers of ‘Borderlands’ made a concerted effort to make the film resemble the game.

Borderlands is a upcoming film based on the popular looter shooter video game by Gearbox and 2K.

With a star-studded cast, the filmmakers got the casting right.

Producers are also going above and beyond, according to actor and gamer Janina Gavankar, to make the film look exactly like the game.

Borderlands is an action-packed role-playing game franchise developed by Gearbox Software.

The first-person looter shooter fantasy game follows four Vault Hunters as they embark on an intergalactic mission to locate the Vault before the corrupt Atlas Corporation does.

The film is directed by Eli Roth and stars award-winning actors such as Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis. The official synopsis provides casting details as well as hints at the film’s larger story:

Lilith (Cate Blanchett), a notorious outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to locate the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful SOB.

Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grasp on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wisea** robot

These unlikely heroes must fight alien monsters and dangerous bandits in order to locate and save the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power.

They may be fighting for the fate of the universe, but they’ll also be fighting for each other.

A film that is nothing like La La Land comes from the same studio that brought you La La Land.

BorderlandsMovie.twitter.comQHx6h7ioVa (hashtag)BorderlandsMovie.twitter.comQHx6h7ioVa (hashtag)BorderlandsMovie.twitter

Based on the synopsis, it appears that the Borderlands film is taking liberties with the overall plot.

However, Gavankar, who portrays Commander Knoxx, a character created specifically for the film, claims that the producers are doing everything possible to make the film look like the video game.

“Just the production design and art direction,” she told Collider, “is so close to the game.”

“You wouldn’t believe how much love and care they put into the little details.”

“I came in with my arms crossed, as if to say, ‘You better do it right or I’m here to call bullsh*t,'” Gavankar continued.

“They went all out.”

They meant it when they said it.

We’re just getting started with our costumes…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team— Roland (Kevin Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wisea** robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands—but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

From the studio that brought you La La Land…comes a movie absolutely nothing like La La Land. #BorderlandsMoviepic.twitter.com/QHx6h7ioVa — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) June 4, 2021