The Boss of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Dissects the Finale: ‘We Knew This Had to Happen’

The Executive Producer of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Dissects the Finale: ‘We Knew This Had to Happen.’

Dexter: New Blood ended in January.

9, culminating in a spectacular conclusion.

After faking his death and fleeing Florida in the original series finale, Dexter Morgan relocated to Upstate New York, where he’d established a life as Jim Lindsay.

However, a series of circumstances revealed his true identity.

It all came to a head with an episode that received mixed reviews.

Dexter: New Blood’s finale, however, had to be that way for showrunner Clyde Phillips.

[Spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.”]

Dexter was arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell in “Sins of the Father,” the tenth episode of Dexter: New Blood, and was likely to face more charges in Miami.

Dexter broke his code and killed Officer Logan in the hopes of escaping the death penalty.

He rushed to Harrison with a plan to get out of Iron Lake, but his son, who had become close to Logan, shot and killed him.

Harrison managed to flee town with the help of Angela Bishop as police swarmed the area.

Five Popular Finale Predictions for ‘Dexter: New Blood’

When the idea of a revival was brought up, Phillips knew Dexter would have to die.

He told Deadline, “We knew this had to happen, and I think it had to happen for the audience as much as for the character.”

“Watching him get caught and then get out of it time and time again is a disservice to the audience.”

And I believe that there is some truth in this storytelling, that it is authentic.”

“I told him my ideas early on when I went to speak with Michael [C Hall, who plays Dexter] about two and a half years ago in early July 2019,” he continued.

“We met after I got a call from Showtime president Gary Levine, who said they wanted to revisit this.”

Michael gave me a big hug and said, ‘I’m in.’ He knew exactly how this was going to end.”

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Hall stated that he was pleased with the ending.

“I like how the season ends,” he said.

“It appears to be justified.”

I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of… as upsetting as it may be.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.