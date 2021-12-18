The box office forecast for Spider-Man: No Way Home is (dollar)240 million (plus) in its first weekend.

At the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to gross (dollar)240 million (plus) in its opening weekend.

Despite concerns about COVID-19’s omicron variant spreading, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends ever.

According to estimates, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned (dollar)125 million on its first day, second only to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in box office history.

This puts the film on track to gross more than (dollar)240 million in its opening weekend.

That would be the fourth-highest opening weekend ever, though Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ opening weekend total of (dollar)247 million is still within reach.

The success of No Way Home is largely due to a palpable sense of anticipation among fans, fueled by rumors of surprise appearances by previous Spider-Man actors.

Nonetheless, the film has received positive reviews from critics.

Spencer Perry of ComicBook.com gave the film a 4-out-of-five-star rating in his review.

He says:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home draws a clear line in the sand for this character, indicating where things might go in the future.”

The implication throughout the film is that this massive story must be told in order for things to return to their smaller, friendly-neighborhood scale, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a sequel to this film to be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more.

If it’s the end, it has the best final shot of any Marvel Studios Spider-Man film.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, the final installment in his MCU Spider-Man trilogy before moving on to the Fantastic Four.

Peter Parker is played by Tom Holland, with Zendaya playing MJ and Jacob Batalon playing Ned.

Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus are among the returning villains.

With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.

