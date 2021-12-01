The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About a Family Member’s Tragic Death from a Drug Overdose

The Bradshaw Family Discusses a Family Member’s Tragic Death from a Drug Overdose

In tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw and his family are on a mission.

The NFL legend is attending the 525 Foundation’s annual gala, which aims to educate people about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse.

Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son Cody tragically died of an overdose. Terry is joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey, and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip.

“It means the world to me that my daughter will be speaking tonight,” he adds, eventually taking the stage to introduce Lacey himself.

Lacey then begins her performance in front of the gala audience.

“It was a beautiful sunny morning when I got a call from my father saying, ‘Well, we lost your brother last night,'” she recalls.

“My logical response was, ‘Well, where did you lose him?’ Of course, he replied, ‘No, we lost him last night due to a drug overdose.’

Lacey and her mother are both overcome with emotion as she recalls her brother as “smart and funny and just the life of every room he walked into.”

“He just had this energy about him,” she says, adding that his death “just didn’t make sense” because he had no history of addiction or drug abuse.

“It was just one night, one blunder, and that was it.”

Lacey hopes that by telling Cody’s story, she will be able to prevent future tragedies.

“It would all be worth it for me if I could just save one sister from missing hating her brother’s girlfriends,” she says, smiling.

“That’s how I’m attempting to effect change in this situation.”

“I was really honored that you asked me to help you,” Terry says in a confessional, “but you went out there and you took ownership of everything that you had to deliver.”

It was also excellent.”

She insists that she couldn’t have done it without him, and when he retaliates, she says, “Well, I wouldn’t have wanted to.”

