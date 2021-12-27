The breakup between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim was “long overdue,” according to a source.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s breakup was “long overdue,” according to a source.

When it came to their future plans, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were at odds.

Five months after going public with their relationship, the stars of Selling Sunset announced their split earlier this month.

According to ET, the real estate moguls had opposing views on starting a family and that their breakup “had been a long time coming.”

“Chrishell wants to start a family much sooner than Jason,” says the source.

“She wants to start a family, but Jason isn’t thinking about that right now.”

“Chrishell felt compelled to be serious with herself and break her own heart by ending her relationship with Jason because having children is a top priority for her,” the source adds.

“She doesn’t want to be on Jason’s schedule or wait.”

Shortly after the news broke, the 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram with an open post explaining why the couple had broken up.

“I’ve tried to embrace the world I’ve found myself in,” Stause wrote, adding that she’s “choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote.

“Men have time that women don’t, and that’s just the way it is.”

When it came to her divorce, Stause said she would have preferred to remain silent.

She did, however, thank everyone for their support at the end of her emotional post.

“I aspire to have a family one day,” she concluded.

“I appreciate your kindness and support for those who understand.

Thank you, Jason, for the most amazing relationship and for always being honest with me, even when it hurts.”

In a statement on his own social media page, Oppenheim also confirmed the news.

“Though Chrishell and I are no longer together, we are still best friends and will always love and cherish each other.”

