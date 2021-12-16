The bride is enraged after reception staff drop a SEVEN-TIER cake on the dance floor… but it’s not what it appears to be.

The bride is enraged after the reception staff drops a SEVEN-TIER cake on the dance floor… but it’s not what it seems.

A BRIDE was incensed after reception staff appeared to drop her seven-tier wedding cake all over the dance floor.

The terrifying moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where the impressive dessert toppled over and was completely destroyed.

“When they dropped my wedding cake,” the video was captioned on the @hatershatewhenyouwin account.

Two staff members are seen bringing in the lavish cake, one of whom appears to trip and fall.

The white-frosted cake crashes to the ground instead of being placed on a table near the dance floor.

The camera pans in on the stunned bride and groom, who are speechless as they watch the incident unfold.

“I was enraged; I didn’t know what to say,” the caption continued.

The video has over five million views, and people are stunned – but it’s not what it appears to be.

The full video revealed that the incident was a staff prank, and that the real wedding cake arrived shortly after.

The original cake appeared to be made of paper rolls, which eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed.

