The Bridge Ship Explodes in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sneak Peek!

The Bold and the Beautiful’s fans, love is no longer alive.

No one will be able to survive unless Brooke and Ridge — aka Bridge — do.

They’re one of the show’s longest-running couples, and possibly one of the longest-running couples in soap opera history.

But, thanks to the cunning Deacon, it appears that it’s all coming to an end.

Sheila Carter, curse you! This appears to be something she has her filthy hands in.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming episodes follow.]

On the December 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Krista Allen dons Hunter Tylo’s iconic stilettos.

She’ll turn her attention to Ridge after a happy reunion with her Steffy girl.

Ridge will make it clear that he is delighted to see her at that point.

Some may argue that he’s overjoyed to see her.

Is it possible that Ridge simply wants “that old thing” back?

The Bold and the Beautiful will have “one night of passion” between Brooke and Deacon in upcoming episodes, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Brooke will, of course, try everything she can to keep it from Ridge.

Ridge reaches a breaking point, prompting Brooke to make a choice.

@paramountplus has brand-new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful: https:t.coml5LCd0Ug6pic.twitter.comCLW2FP7fTf

“What happens when Deacon tempts Brooke while Ridge is staying with a family member or in a hotel?” the outlet speculates.

“Without Ridge to constantly warn her, Brooke will find it much more difficult to resist that temptation.”

It’s easy to imagine Brooke returning to Deacon’s bedside – only to tell him later that she made a mistake.

Brooke might swear Deacon to secrecy and hope she can rely on him to keep that steamy surprise a secret.”

Find out this week on all-new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.comSvDaTo5feR

The Ridge ship has crashed! What a betrayal!

Deacon never fully recovered from Brooke, which appears to be the issue at hand right now.

That’s his baby mama as well as his ex.

Also,

Ridge reaches his breaking point, and Brooke makes a decision. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/ml5LCd0Ug6pic.twitter.com/CLW2FP7fTf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2021