The British Prime Minister and his girlfriend are expecting the first child

By Mike Harrison

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday that they were expecting their first child together and that they were engaged to be married.

The couple have lived together on Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July. Symonds is the first unmarried partner to openly live with a British leader in recent history.

“The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are delighted to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in early summer,” the couple said in a statement.

The 55-year-old Johnson took office in July and led his Conservative Party to a decisive election victory in December.

The announcement means that he will be the first British Prime Minister to have been married in office for 250 years.

The couple’s relationship was under scrutiny when he tried to take over Theresa May as prime minister last summer after the police called home to Symonds from a neighbor who heard an apparent argument between them.

Symonds, 31, said in a message posted on Instagram that she had kept the news of her engagement secret until now.

“I wouldn’t normally post something like this here, but I wanted my friends to find out from me,” she said.

“Many of you already know, but for my friends who still don’t know, we got engaged at the end of last year … and we have a baby that hatches in early summer,” said Symonds, adding, “Feel You are incredibly blessed. ” ,

Johnson was congratulated by MPs, including former Treasury Secretary Sajid Javid, who resigned after losing a power struggle over who should control the British economy.

“Wonderful news!” Said Javid on Twitter.

THIRD MARRIAGE

Johnson, known for his crumpled appearance and extravagant oratorio, had previously been married to Marina Wheeler and had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and would be divorced after 25 years of marriage.

The couple reached a financial settlement earlier this month, UK media reported.

Johnson fathered another child. He has always refused to say how many children he has. During the election campaign, Johnson said that he would not “put her on the pitch”.

Johnson was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen before Wheeler, so Symonds will be his third wife.

Johnson’s most notable action to date has been the fulfillment of a campaign promise to “achieve Brexit”. Britain finally left the European Union in late January, more than three years after the British voted in a referendum to leave the bloc.

Johnson will be the first British leader since Augustus Henry FitzRoy, who was prime minister between 1768 and 1770 and remarried in office.

The youngest British prime minister’s wives have had babies while their husbands have been in office

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, had a young daughter in 2010, Florence.

Secretary of Labor Tony Blair, Cherie, had a son, Leo, in 2000.

(Reporting by Mike Harrison and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Frances Kerry)