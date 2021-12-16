The Bull Has Been Revealed by ‘The Masked Singer,’ and It’s Todrick Hall.

Season 6 of Fox’s variety show The Masked Singer promised incredible talent, and it has delivered so far.

This season, the show also debuted the new “Take It Off Buzzer,” which allows panelists to press a button if they are certain who is behind the mask.

The contestant must then remove the mask and is eliminated from the competition.

But we’re not here to discuss all of that.

We’re here to fill you in on everything you need to know about tonight’s episode, which saw The Masked Singer reveal the Bull.

Let’s take a look at which celebrities have been revealed so far before getting into the nitty-gritty of the Bull’s identity.

We saw Dwight Howard, a Los Angeles Laker, in The Masked Singer’s first reveal of the season.

He wore the Octopus’ mask.

The next night, viewers were treated to two separate revelations.

Mother Nature was revealed to be Vivica A Fox at the start of the episode.

She told the audience that this was her first time trying something similar.

Toni Braxton, a Grammy-winning artist, was revealed to be the Pufferfish at the end of the episode.

Braxton expressed her fear of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some of that stress was relieved by appearing on The Masked Singer.

The Dalmatian received the fewest votes the following week.

When fans realized it was rapper Tyga hiding behind the mask, they were ecstatic.

The Baby turned out to be none other than comedian Larry the Cable Guy, in one of The Masked Singer’s most bizarre performances yet.

Lions and tigers were mentioned in the Bull’s pre-season clue on The Masked Singer.

The unidentified celebrity claimed to have grown up surrounded by cows but has traveled extensively around the globe.

The Bull went on to say that no matter how far he traveled around the world in search of his destiny, the doors he knocked on were shut.

He took control of his own destiny, and Hollywood and Forbes took notice.

Cooperstown and a lion were among the visual cues.

On the second night, there were more hints that the person enjoyed performing in his own garage…

