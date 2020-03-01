The Cambridges and the Sussexes share multiple Instagram posts on the same day

The Cambridges and the Sussexes were particularly active on Instagram yesterday, both sharing two posts in quick succession of each other.

On Wednesday morning Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, shared a post promoting his visit to Scotland, which aimed to look at how local tourism can protect the environment and support local communities.

Just five hours later Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, posted a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge at a sporting event in aid of SportsAid.

And, amid reports Prince William is concerned Harry’s visit to the UK will overshadow his upcoming tour of Ireland, both brothers shared a post about their respective endeavours at the same time last night.

Both accounts boast 11.2 million followers, with Sussex Royal slightly in the lead of Kensington Palace’s account.

The most popular post from either account yesterday was the one of Kate Middleton at London Stadium for the SportRelief event, which has racked up 302,296 ‘likes’ in the 17 hours since it was posted.

Shortly behind is the first post shared by SussexRoyal promoting Prince Harry’s trip, which has garnered 248,256 ‘likes’ in 22 hours.

The post shared by William and Harry last night – posted within just 15 minutes of each other – has seen the Duke of Sussex triumph in the engagement stakes.

His post about the summit has 196,702 ‘likes’ – some 84,000 more than the Duke of Cambridge’s 112,541 ‘likes’.

It comes as a source told the Sun that Prince William is concerned about the impact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return might have on his and Kate’s royal visit to Ireland.

The source said: ‘Indeed he [Prince William] is glad that he is returning, however briefly – he wishes that it wasn’t at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as papers and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan.’

‘He recognises that for the media this will be “the big story.”‘

The source went on to say that while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not be ‘jealous’ of the coverage, the tour of Ireland is particularly important as it’s the first carried out by any member of The Firm since Brexit.

The engagements will not be taking place at the same time, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s much-anticipated return to the UK is likely to overshadow the final day of William and Kate’s tour.

During his return to the UK, Prince Harry will visit the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday to record a new song for his Invictus Games with rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

He will then be joined by his wife Meghan – and, possibly, the couple’s son Archie – early next week for five further official appearances.

These include the official opening of the Silverstone UK Experience, Mountbatten Music Festival and an occasion to mark Independent Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton were at the theatre in London last night and will be on a royal tour in Ireland from March 3 to 5.

However, the ‘Fab Four’ – as William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were once known – are expected to join together with other royals at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.