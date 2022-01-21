The cancellation of Artem Chigvinstev’s tour is attributed to “unexpected health issues,” according to the pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

“Unexpected health issues,” says Artem Chigvinstev, a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Artem Chigvinstev, the mirrorball winner on Dancing with the Stars, has been a featured professional dancer on the series live tour since it began in early January.

Chigvinstev, who has been a fan favorite since his season 19 debut, planned to stay on the tour until March of this year, according to his schedule.

On January, however, the pro shared some unexpected news on his Instagram account.

20 and informed fans that he would be leaving the tour.

What is the reason for Chignivstev’s decision to stop touring before the end of the tour?

Chigvinstev addressed his fans on his Instagram page with the following message.

“I’ve had a great time on tour so far.

“Unfortunately, due to some unexpected health issues, I will have to take a break from the tour for a while,” he explained.

“My goal is to get back on the road as soon as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this amazing tour.”

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

“Artem, I’ll see you soon.”

Melora Hardin, from The Office, was Chigvintsev’s most recent opponent on Season 30.

A representative for the ABC series expressed hope for Chigvinstev’s return to the tour in a statement to People Magazine.

“The DWTS: Live! Tour is still going strong with our incredible cast — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the show soon.”

Artem (@theartemc) shared this.

In the comments section of the post, fans expressed their support for Chigvinstev and expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery from his undisclosed illness.

One fan wrote, “Sending you love and healing blessings, Artem.”

“I hope everything is fine,” said another Instagram user.

A third follower wrote, “Get well soon! You’re a great performer!”

“I’m thinking of you and praying for your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.”

Please take as much time as you require.

“Thank you for giving so much of yourself to others,” a fourth social media user expressed gratitude.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki star in the Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour.

Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson are all missing from Season 30.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.