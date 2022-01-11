The Carpenters’ song ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ was inspired by a bank commercial.

The Carpenters’ ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ is inspired by a bank commercial.

The Carpenters’ music was among the most popular in the 1970s.

A bank commercial was the inspiration for The Carpenters’ song “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

Paul Williams, the song’s writer, explained the song’s origins during an interview.

Williams is a well-known songwriter and actor who has written and acted in a number of well-known songs.

He penned hits for Barbra Streisand, Three Dog Night, and The Muppets, among others.

He also co-wrote two of The Carpenters’ classic hits, “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “We’ve Only Just Begun,” which he talked about in an interview with Music Radar.

Williams recalled, “it had all the romantic beginnings of a bank commercial.”

“Tony Asher, the great lyricist who collaborated with Brian Wilson on ‘God Only Knows,’ was commissioned to write a song for The Crocker Bank.

Tony broke his hand skiing and decided not to take the job.

Roger Nichols and I were recommended by him.

Please accept my apologies, but it was a lucky break for us.”

The commercial, according to Williams, is

“The Crocker Bank contacted Roger and me about a commercial they wanted to do: a young couple getting married, having a child, kissing at the wedding and reception, and driving off into the sunset,” he said.

‘It’s like a short film,’ says the narrator, referring to what we now refer to as a music video.

‘You have a long way to go,’ it was going to say at the end.

The Crocker Bank would like to assist you in getting there.’

Williams was adamant about not penning a song for a bank commercial.

Rather than being sentimental, he saw himself as a rock ‘n’ roll artist.

He would later realize that he was sentimental and that the song was written for profit.

Karen Carpenter’s performance on the song was praised by Williams, who described her as “an angel.”

“We’ve Only Just Begun” went on to become a huge hit.

The song went to number one on the charts.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 17 weeks.

The Carpenters’ album Close to You featured the song “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

Close to You reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 87 weeks on the chart.

