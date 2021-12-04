The Case Against Bill Cosby Could Be Headed to the Supreme Court

The Case Against Bill Cosby Could Go All the Way to the Supreme Court

After prosecutor Kevin Steele filed an appeal seeking to have Cosby’s conviction overturned, his case may be headed back to the Philadelphia Supreme Court.

The comedian’s 2018 conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this year after he served over two years in prison, claiming that then-prosecutor Bruce Castor’s decision not to pursue the case should have prevented Cosby from being prosecuted in 2015.

According to Variety, “a prosecution announcement not to file charges should not trigger due process protections against future criminal proceedings because circumstances could change, including new incriminating statements by the accused,” Steele argued in the petition, calling the court’s previous decision “a dangerous precedent.”

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Bill Cosby, slammed the appeal in a statement.

“The DA’s request has no merit because it is based on the unique facts of the Cosby case and has no bearing on important federal legal issues,” Wyatt said.

“This is a pitiful last-ditch attempt that will fail.”

For sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004, Cosby was found guilty and sentenced to three to ten years in prison.

He was released in June after serving nearly three years in prison.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the issue with the court’s decision is due to concerns about the Constitution’s due process clause.

“The question before the Court is: Does the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment transform a prosecutor’s public announcement that he will not file criminal charges based on a lack of evidence into a binding promise that no charges will ever be filed, a promise that the target may rely on as if it were a grant of immunity?” reads the press release.

Since his release, Cosby has avoided doing any high-profile interviews and has kept a low profile.

Despite Wyatt’s promises that he would make a comeback and go on tour, he has been denied the opportunity to return to the stage as a comedian.

