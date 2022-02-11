The Cast and Creator of ‘This Is Us’ Tease the Final Episodes: ‘It’s Going to Deliver.’

The cast and creators of ‘This Is Us’ tease the final episodes, saying, ‘It’s Going to Deliver.’

As the season of This Is Us draws to a close, the cast is finally faced with the reality of saying goodbye.

On Friday morning, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jon Huertas were joined virtually by creatorshowrunner Dan Fogelman for a panel honoring NBC’s award-winning family drama’s six-season run and teasing the final episodes, including the series’ swan song.

“I’m not sure if there’s a sense of pressure as much as a sense of enjoyment.”

When you’ve been on the show for as long as we have, I think you read the script and get excited about what you’re going to be a part of, and you get excited about what you’re going to see your friends do when you see the edits and final cuts,” Ventimiglia said when asked if there was any pressure to produce a memorable final episode.

I understand the anticipation, but based on what I’ve already read and held in my hands, I’m confident that it will deliver.

“It’s going to deliver,” says the author.

While the show is currently on hiatus due to the Winter Olympics (it will resume once the Games are over), the second half of Season 6 has a lot to look forward to.

The most pressing question on everyone’s mind is how the show will wrap up a six-season story in only 11 episodes.

The dissolution of Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) marriage, as well as how she transitions to marrying Phillip (Chris Geere) in the near future, is one of the most important storylines that remains to be told.

“Divorce occurs almost as often as it does not.”

It hasn’t happened on the show, either.

“The vast majority of love stories begin with wonderful love stories and marriages, and those that end in divorce end up in difficult and different situations,” Fogelman explained.

“Divorces and marriages are like snowflakes.

There are no two people who are exactly alike, but there are some similarities.

So, I’ve always thought Toby and Kate’s relationship was beautiful and romantic, but

