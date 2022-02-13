The cast and crew of ‘General Hospital’ are celebrating Genie Francis’ 45th birthday!

Several iconic actors have appeared on General Hospital over the years.

Genie Francis, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known actresses in the world.

Laura Spencer Collins has been played by the actor since 1977, and she recently celebrated her 45th year on the show.

And the entire cast and crew came together to express their gratitude for her contributions.

Genie Francis began her career on the show Family before moving on to General Hospital. She is the daughter of a former Lithuanian model and a well-known Canadian character actor.

The majority of people, however, are unaware that her role as Laura Spencer was recast.

The character was played by Stacey Baldwin from 1974 to 1976, after which it was written off the show.

Laura went from being a minor character to a soap opera icon in 1977, when Francis exploded onto the screen.

She’s been playing the character for 45 years, on and off.

And Luke and Laura’s wedding, which aired in 1981, is still the most-watched soap opera episode ever.

Francis has also appeared in other soap operas.

She played Ceara Hunter on All My Children, and she had a story arc on Days of Our Lives as Diana Colville, a reporter who fell in love with John Black (whom she mistook for Roman Brady).

Francis spends her free time with her husband, actor Jonathan Frakes, and their two children when she is not working on General Hospital.

Frakes even took to Twitter to express his feelings about the anniversary of his “favorite wife” on the show.

Congratulations, @GenieFrancis https:t.coJtrJc6FV1T, my favorite actor and my favorite wife!

Francis’ 45th anniversary party was documented by SoapHub.

The entire cast and crew of General Hospital gathered to honor her hard work.

Following the party, many of them took to Twitter to express their admiration for the accomplished actress and everything she had done for the soap industry.

On Twitter, Nancy Lee Grahn, who portrays Alexis on General Hospital, was one of the first to express her feelings about her friend.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @GenieFrancis on her wonderful 45th @GeneralHospital anniversary, and for allowing me to lust after her husband.”

@jonathansfrakes,” she wrote.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

