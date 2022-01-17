The Cast and Elimination Matchups for ‘The Challenge: All Stars 3’ Have Been Revealed: Who Won?

Who Won ‘The Challenge: All Stars 3’? The Cast and Elimination Matchups Have Been Revealed

[SPOILER ALERT: The Challenge: All Stars 3 contains spoilers.]

According to popular spoiler account PinkRose, MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion are fresh off their The Challenge: All Stars 2 win and have both reportedly returned for the following season to defend their titles.

Who else is in the running, and who took home the title of All Stars 3?

Nia Moore (The Real World: Portland) has starred in two seasons of the show.

Sylvia Elsrode (The Real World: Skeletons) has two seasons and one season finale.

Kailah Casillas (The Real World: Go Big or Go Home) has appeared in five seasons and one season finale.

5 seasons, 1 final (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour) Laterrian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour)

Melinda (Stolp) Collins (The Real World: Austin) has appeared in five seasons and one finale.

8 seasons, 1 finale Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles)

Kellyanne Judd (The Real World: Sydney) has appeared in five seasons and two finales.

Tina Barta (Road Rules: South Pacific) has appeared in six seasons and two finals.

Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans 2) has appeared in eight seasons and two finals.

Cynthia Roberts (The Real World: Miami) has two seasons and one win under her belt.

6 seasons, 1 victory for Nehemiah Clark (The Real World: Austin)

Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston) has six seasons and one win under his belt.

Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) has a total of seven seasons and one win.

Brad Fiorenza (The Real World: San Diego) has 11 seasons and one win under his belt.

If Jonna and MJ have their way, the King’s Palace could be demolished…

Janelle Casanave says she may not return to ‘The Challenge’ due to mishandlings during the finale.

Roni Martin (Road Rules: Northern Trail) has won two times in three seasons.

Maxie “MJ” Garret (The Real World: Philadelphia) has won two Emmys in four seasons.

Yes, Duffy (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) has a total of four seasons and two wins.

Tyler Duckworth (The Real World: Key West) has won two Emmy Awards in his five seasons on the show.

7 seasons, 2 wins for Mark Long (Road Rules: First Adventure).

Wes Bergmann (The Real World: Austin) has 14 seasons and two wins under his belt.

Jordan Wiseley (The Real World: Portland) has been on the show for six seasons and has three wins.

Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) has 11 seasons and three wins under her belt.

12 seasons, 3 wins, Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-treme)

11 seasons, 4 wins for Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl).

The Challengers will not compete in pairs as they did last season, according to the spoiler.

Instead, the players appear to compete against one another.

The top three females and males who complete the mission are safe, and the competitor who faces the last-place finisher in elimination is determined.

Tina got rid of Cynthia.

Syrus knocks Tyler out.

Mark eliminates Laterrian.

MJ got rid of Syrus.

Beth gets rid of Kendal.

Jordan gets rid of Darrell.

Yes, Wes got rid of you.

Jordan was defeated by Mark.

Sorry, I’m enraged…

The King’s Palace might be on the chopping block if Jonna and MJ get their way… Catch a brand new episode #TheChallengeAllStars2 now streaming on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/wYJtpIdgxt — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 24, 2021

