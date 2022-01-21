The cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ reacts to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s confirmation that he is Dani Soares’ father.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Confirms He’s the Father of Dani Soares’ Baby, and the Cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Reacts

Not surprised, to be honest.

Following months of speculation, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux confirmed that he is the father of Dani Soares’ child — but the rest of the cast was unsurprised.

Daisy Kelliher told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 20: “I had no reaction to the news, as I always knew Jean-Luc was the father.”

“I’d figured it out all along.”

Jean-Luc, 27, returned to Instagram earlier this week after a seven-month hiatus to confirm Dani’s daughter Lilly’s paternity. Lilly was born in May 2021.

He previously stated that he was unsure if he was the father.

He wrote on Wednesday, January 19, that “a new year in 2022 begins with high ambitions and optimism.”

“I chose to remain silent on social media because it was necessary.

I took advantage of that time to focus on what was important to me, including my mental health.”

The deckhand went on to say that he couldn’t let the year “go any further” without informing Dani about her baby.

He wrote, “I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter,” adding that he took a DNA test to confirm his relationship with the child.

“Given Dani’s full-time motherhood and work schedule, and my being gone for extended periods of time without knowing when I will return to land, Dani and I have been working and communicating to the best of our abilities.”

In a statement to Us, the 33-year-old Brazilian said that “actions speak louder than words,” referring to Jean-Luc’s announcement.

During season 2 of Sailing Yacht, which aired in 2021, the two started dating.

In April of that year, the second stew surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child.

She didn’t name the father at the time, but Bravo viewers assumed it was Jean-Luc.

Dani explained why she chose not to name her child’s father to Us in May 2021: “I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all.”

“I understand that people are curious, and I understand that I’m on TV, and everyone wants to know.”

I simply don’t believe it is anyone’s business at this time.”

During the season 2 reunion of Sailing Yacht, which aired.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Cast Reacts to Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Confirming He’s the Father of Dani Soares’ Baby