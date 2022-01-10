The cast of Full House had a history of arrests, drug addictions, and eating disorders prior to Bob Saget’s death.

According to the latest tragedy, the hit show’s star, Bob Saget, died in a hotel room in Orlando just hours after finishing a stand-up show in Florida.

The details of what happened to some of the other cast members, on the other hand, can be found here.

John Stamos’ clean-cut image suffered a serious setback after being arrested for DUI in June 2015.

As a result of his transgression, he was charged and pleaded no contest, receiving three years probation.

Before being convicted, Stamos was arrested for driving under the influence of the party drug GHB and checked into a rehab facility for treatment of an unspecified medical condition.

Stamos blamed his behavior on a personal tragedy in an interview with Matt Lauer on NBC.

“I lost my mother, who was my life’s love, last year – it was obviously a difficult time for me,” he explained.

“I had this opportunity, and I needed to make a decision.”

So I took advantage of the situation and made a decision, which I’m very glad I did.”

In a 2006 interview with Good Morning America, Jodie Sweetin admitted to having a methamphetamine addiction.

“There’s a sense of loss when a series ends,” Sweetin explained, adding that her habit began after the 1995 season of Full House ended.

“It’s difficult to figure out who you are when you lose your job at the age of thirteen, when that was your primary source of self-identification.”

Sweetin revealed that she snorted meth at the premiere of an Olsen Twins film in 2004 in her 2010 book unSweetined.

“I was pulling off the deception,” she wrote to Us Weekly.

“People couldn’t believe I was doing so much drugs,” says the narrator.

I don’t appear to be strung out in any of the photos from that event!”

Sweetin tried a variety of drugs, including ecstasy and cocaine.

In addition to her drug problems, Sweetin, now 39, has been married and divorced three times.

After only a year married to Morty Coyle, with whom she had a child, she filed for legal separation in 2013.

