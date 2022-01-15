The cast of ‘Full House,’ John Mayer, and others pay their respects at Bob Saget’s funeral.

John Mayer, the cast of ‘Full House,’ and others attend Bob Saget’s funeral.

Bob Saget was laid to rest in front of his loved ones.

According to ET, a private memorial service for the beloved comedian was held on Friday in Los Angeles.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin were among those in attendance, as were Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candance Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin.

Cameron Bure was photographed in the Mount Sinai Cemetery parking lot with the Olsen twins, who played Danny Tanner’s youngest daughter Michelle.

Those who were seen with the late actor’s wife included Kelly Rizzo, Dave Chappelle, and Norman Lear.

Stamos, Coulier, John Mayer, Ted Sarandos, and others were among the pallbearers.

On Friday morning, Stamos tweeted, “Today will be the hardest day of my life.”

‘Dr.’ is a professional title.

Jon LaPook, Saget’s friend and the last person to interview him, told ET’s Kevin Frazier that the actor would have a private memorial service.

“From what I’ve heard, it’ll be a low-key affair.”

“I imagine a lot of humor will be used to honor Bob’s memory,” LaPook said, “because he said humor saved his family.”

Saget was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan.

At 9 p.m. the night before, he had just finished a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville.

He was 65 years old at the time.

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was discovered on the bed with his hand on his chest by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton.

“His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed,” according to the report, indicating he was lying in bed in a supine position, possibly suffering from a heart attack.

“No visible signs of trauma were present.”

According to the chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation into Saget’s death in Florida, an autopsy was performed.

There is no known cause at this time.

— January 14, 2022, John Stamos (@JohnStamos)

