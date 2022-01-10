The cast of ‘Full House’ says they’re grieving ‘like a real family’ over the death of Bob Saget.

Bob Saget’s death has left the cast of ‘Full House’ grieving ‘like a real family.’

Following the late comedian’s untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65, Bob Saget’s on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of him.

Many of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars and long-time friends took to social media in the aftermath of the comedian’s death to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.

On behalf of the entire cast, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, issued a statement on Monday.

“We met as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family.”

And now, as a family, we are grieving.

Bob had us laughing so hard that we were in tears.

“Now our tears flow in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob,” the statement read.

“To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, and to all of us, he was a father.”

We are devoted to you, Bob.

Hug the people you care about in Bob’s honor.

Bob, John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate gave the best hugs.”

John Stamos (@johnstamos) shared a link to this article.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca “Aunt Becky” Donaldson in both Full House and Fuller House, told ET.

“Bob was more than my friend; he was my family,” Loughlin said of her late co-star.

Thank you for a lifetime of laughter and wonderful memories.

Bobby, I really like you.”

In addition to the joint statement, Stamos tweeted, “I am broken.”

I’m so disappointed in myself.

“I’m completely taken aback.”

“I’ll never have another friend like him,” he continued, “and I adore you, Bobby.”

I’m messed up.

On Instagram, Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s childhood best friend Joey Gladstone on the show, shared a photo of himself and Saget walking hand-in-hand on a charity red carpet.

