The Cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ ‘Got Bored’ After 7 Years, According to Richard Gilmore’s Edward Herrmann

It’s not always as much fun to film TV shows as it is to watch them at home.

Fans of Gilmore Girls may enjoy watching — and re-watching — the show, but one of the cast members admitted to boredom.

Edward Herrmann, who played Richard Gilmore, the patriarch of the Gilmore family, admitted that he and the rest of the Gilmore Girls cast became bored after playing the same roles for so long.

Gilmore Girls debuted in October 2000, with a large cast of characters set in the fictional Stars Hollow.

Lauren Graham portrayed Lorelai Gilmore, a young single mother, with Alexis Bledel portraying her best friend and daughter, Rory Gilmore, who is 16 years old.

Tony Award winner Kelly Bishop played Emily Gilmore, Lorelai’s mother and Rory’s grandmother, among the main cast members.

Then there was Herrmann as Richard, Lorelai’s father and grandfather, the bow tie-wearing, book-loving Richard.

Herrmann and the rest of the cast reprised their roles from 2000 to 2007, when the show was canceled after seven seasons due to its success.

According to IMDb, Herrmann appeared in 154 episodes during the original run of the show, despite not having as many scenes as some of his co-stars.

But, as the now-deceased Herrmann told author AS Berman in 2009, boredom is unavoidable on a long-running series. Herrmann died in 2014 at the age of 71.

He said in an interview for the book The Gilmore Girls Companion, “We all got bored.”

“It’s impossible to run a show for seven years without running into some formulaic episodes.”

They aren’t breaking any new ground, and they aren’t showing you anything particularly compelling.”

Gilmore Girls had a variety of directors over the course of its seven seasons.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, her husband executive producer Dan Palladino, and Kenny Ortega from Hocus Pocus were among the guests.

A new director, according to Herrmann, meant a change on set that would help to break up the monotony.

“Then there are those episodes and directors who, all of a sudden, say, ‘Wow!, this is fantastic, this is really moving forward,’ and…

